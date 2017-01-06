Featured
Fire causes severe damage to home near Blenheim
Fire crews battled a blaze on Mull Road near Blenheim, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (Source: Municipality of Chatham-Kent)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 6:15PM EST
A two-storey house on Mull Road near Blenheim sustained a half-million dollars in damage Friday after a fire broke out.
Fire crews were called to the house around noon to reports of smoke coming from the roof of the home.
Backup was quickly called in and five stations were involved in fighting the blaze, providing pumpers, water tankers and an aerial tower.
Fire officials say they battled extreme cold and strong winds as firefighters worked both internally and externally to extinguish the fire.
Crews were worried about surrounding homes and a commercial property. They were able to save about $750,000 in property.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
