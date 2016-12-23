

CTV Windsor





A family of three is homeless after an early morning fire in Comber.

The Lakeshore Fire Department was called to a home on Main St. around 1 a.m. Friday.

Officials confirm three people escaped unharmed from the burning building, which is located across the street from the fire hall.

Fire Chief Don Williamson tells CTV Windsor a woman was wrapping Christmas gifts before going to bed, when the smoke alarm sounded in the home.

“The smoke alarm literally saved their lives” notes Williamson.

Williamson says a husband and wife escaped through the bedroom window. Their son, who is in his 30’s, escaped through the kitchen.

Neighbour Michael Huggins says “you could see flames coming from the side of the building and the front. There was lots of smoke.”

While the cause is still being investigated, Williamson believes the blaze may have started around the gas fireplace.

The home, which is a former grocery store in Comber, was destroyed.

Because of the age of the building, it has since been demolished.

A section of Main St. (Highway 77) was closed for most of the morning between County Road 46 and Industrial Road, but re-opened at 11 a.m.

The family is now staying with relatives.

A variety store in Comber has set up a donation box to help collect clothing and food for the family.