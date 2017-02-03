

CTV Windsor





The fight to save more than 20 dogs seized from an alleged dog fighting ring is getting some celebrity help.

Paris Hilton and Don Cherry are among the celebrities protesting an application by the OSPCA to euthanize 21 Pit-Bull types dogs rescued in October 2015.

The group “Dog Tales Rescue Sanctuary” launched a campaign this week called “Save the 21.”

The King City based group also created a website by the same name and it features different videos from celebrities calling on the OSPCA to withdraw is application for euthanization.

However, the society for the prevention of cruelty to animals argues the dogs are trained to fight and kill and could harm another dog or person.

The next court day for the application to euthanize is on February 16th.