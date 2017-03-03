

CTV Windsor





The group Fight Islamophobia in Windsor is postponing what organizers call a counter protest at city hall square this weekend.

The inclusive group had planned a march to show Windsor as a welcoming community to people of all faith.

It was to response to another group, the Canadian Coalition of Concerned Citizens, which is planning a march at the civic centre, starting at noon tomorrow.

The coalition's Facebook page states it's against sharia law in Canada and its members are opposed to globalization and want to see less government taxes.

In an email Sophie Rutter, from the Fight Islamophobia group, says they aren't backing down they just believe tomorrow's venue isn't the place for the kind of dialogue they hope to foster.