Fight brewing over holiday weather between Santa, Mother Nature and Old Man Winter

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of southwestern and midwestern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex.

The agency says Mother Nature seems to be at odds with Santa and Old Man Winter as generally mild air is expected to prevail for most regions over the holidays.

A record daily high could be set for Boxing Day, with a predicated high of 12 degrees.

For holidays travellers, the alert says two main weather systems are playing out.

The first is exiting the province Saturday, with residual wet snow until late morning for parts of Ontario.

While Christmas Day will be quiet weather-wise, a Colorado storm is forecast to head towards Northern Ontario for Boxing Day. This will bring rain and near record mild temperatures Monday for a lot of Southern Ontario.

It could start as freezing rain or perhaps some ice pellets overnight Christmas night into early Boxing Day morning for parts of the Greater Toronto Area, the Kitchener to Barrie corridor, and Central Ontario.