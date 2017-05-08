

CTV Windsor





The number of homes for sale in Chatham-Kent is at an all-time low.

The Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors (CKAR) reports there were just 300 active listings MLS at the end of April, a record-low for this time of year, and down 43.4 per cent from April 2016.

That is having a direct impact on sales.

“Home sales came in above average in April 2017, but were not able to match last April’s tally, quite likely because there are so few listings on the market right now,” said Kristi Willder, President of CKAR.

Stats show 132 homes in Chatham-Kent changed hands last month, down 7.7 per cent from April 2016.

But the prices for homes continue to go up.

The average price of homes sold in April was $174,396, up 5.4 per cent from April of last year.

The year-to-date average price was $180,702, which is up 15 per cent compared to the first four months of 2016.