LaSalle Police say a 20 year old Amherstburg woman was arrested and charged with possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking on Tuesday.

Authorities seized 130 capsules of Fentanyl from the female with an approximate street value of $9,100.

The woman has been charged with four counts of breaching conditions of a recognizance of bail.

During the investigation, a 24 year old Windsor man was also arrested and charged with breaching a condition of a recognizance of bail.

Both individuals were held in custody for a bail hearing.