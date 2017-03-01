

CTV Windsor





Fentanyl was seized from a parcel that was supposed to be shipped to a residential address in Windsor and two Windsorites have been arrested, according to RCMP.

Vancouver Canada Border Services Agency Mail Centre intercepted the parcel inbound from China on Feb. 22.

Police say the contents were analyzed in the CBSA laboratory and testing positive as 14 grams of Fentanyl.

The standard medical dose of fentanyl is 100 micrograms. Bearing this in mind, 14 grams of fentanyl is the equivalent to 140,000 standard medical doses.

Police say the parcel was destined to a residential address in Windsor.

As a result of this seizure a joint investigation by the RCMP and the CBSA into the importation and trafficking of Fentanyl ensued.

On Monday, the Windsor RCMP Detachment executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 4000 block of Mitchell Crescent in Windsor.

Two people, a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman from the Windsor area were arrested for their alleged involvement in the importation and subsequent distribution of Fentanyl.

They will be charged with importation and possession for the purposes of trafficking and conspiracy to import Fentanyl.