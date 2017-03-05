Featured
Female robbery suspect remains outstanding
Windsor Police are looking for a female suspect in relation to a convenience story robbery early Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 4:21PM EST
Windsor Police are searching for a female suspect in connection with a convenience store robbery.
Police say a white woman wearing a black dress entered the Mac's Convenience Store on Mill Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and demanded money.
She fled with a small amount of cash. No injuries were reported.
The investigation by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is ongoing.
