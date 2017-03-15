Featured
Federal inmate at large also wanted by Windsor Police and Essex OPP
Gurfathe Kooner is wanted by multiple police agencies. (Courtesy ROPE Squad)
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 4:45PM EDT
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender who is unlawfully at large.
Gurfathe Kooner is serving a three year federal sentence multiple firearm offences. Kooner has been at large for nearly a year.
He is also wanted by Windsor Police for surety removal, fraud over $5000 x 3, breach of recognizance x 2, uttering death threats, and fail to attend court.
Kooner is wanted by the Essex Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police for unauthorized possession of a firearm, breach of the firearms regulations, possess firearm with serial number removed, and possession of a firearm contrary to order x 2.
Kooner is described as a non-white male of Middle-Eastern descent, 31 years of age, 6'3" (191cm). 241lbs (109kg) with brown eyes, a shaved head, and a dark goatee that may have been shaven clean.
He has several tattoos which include a tiger on his right forearm, tribal symbols on both forearms, barbed wire on right wrist, and a tattoo of "Punjabi" on the right side of his neck.
The offender is known to frequent the City of Windsor area, and the Greater Toronto area.
