The federal budget is offering almost not new spending in 2017 but instead brings into focus already announced funding.

New spending over the next year is worth $1.3-billion on a total budget just shy of $305-billion.

The Liberal’s announce that most of the money with go towards skills innovation and middle-class jobs.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says that the $8.2-billion over five years towards innovation could be beneficial to the area.

“…one of them is agri-foods (and) the other is advanced manufacturing, obviously key areas, key sectors for Windsor and Essex County, so that’s very positive,” said Dilkens.

However local MPs are not as positive on the budget. Member of Parliament for Windsor West Brian Masses says the budget is a missed opportunity for workers and a national auto policy.

Also included in the budget is $11-billion over 11-years for affordable housing, however local MP Cheryl Hardcastle doesn’t see the near future benefit.

“Ninety per cent of that is being spend after the next federal election and over half of that is being spent after two election periods, so that’s taking us to 2024,” noted Hardcastle.

Meanwhile Essex MP Tracey Ramsey said the federal budget lacked assistance for other groups such as seniors and veterans.

The most expensive budget items include infrastructure and social programs, including $20-billion over 11-years for public transit.

Finally regarding health care the government plans to devote $5-billion over 10-years for mental health initiatives through individual deals with the provinces and territories.