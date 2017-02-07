

CTV Windsor





The fate of a Lakeshore OPP officer, found guilty of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, will be decided in March.

Const. Jamie Porto was to be sentenced Tuesday in Windsor superior court.

But following submissions from the Crown and Defense attorneys, Justice Bruce Thomas said he needed more time before handing down his decision.

On Oct. 24, 2014, Porto was involved in a collision involving his police cruiser and another vehicle at County Road 42 and County Road 3 in St. Joachim.

Porto was responding to a call of a woman in distress and his vehicle was travelling at 178 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone when the crash occurred.

Porto broke his hand in the crash while the driver of the other vehicle sustained two cracked ribs and a concussion.

In superior court Tuesday, Defense lawyer Dan Scott read a letter written by Porto which said “I no longer rush anywhere for any reason."

Porto later stood up and spoke to Justice Thomas saying "I do accept responsibility for what happened. I have learned from what happened."

Judge Thomas will sentence Jamie Porto on March 22.