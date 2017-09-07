

CTV Windsor





Essex OPP are investigating a fatal crash near Tilbury.

Few details are being released, but police say the crash involves a blue Honda motorcycle and a white Ford SUV.

It happened just before noon on Thursday.

“Upon arrival at the scene we found that there had been a head-on collision,” says Const. Jim Root. “The motorcycle driver was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since been pronounced deceased in relation to those injuries sustained.”

Police have closed Morris Road between Lee Avenue and Richardson Side Road for the investigation.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

No word yet on the cause or if there will be any charges.

The identity of the victim has not been released.