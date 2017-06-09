Featured
Fatal crash investigation
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 9:17PM EDT
Amherstburg police are investigating a fatal crash.
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash on Walker Road near Alma Street.
Police confirm the victim was the lone occupant in the vehicle.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Friday
Walker Road between Alma Street and County Road 18 is expected to be closed for several hours.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
