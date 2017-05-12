

CTV Windsor





One person has died after a crash between an agricultural truck and a vehicle in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent Police say it took place at 1:15 p.m. on Longwoods Road between Zone Road 6 and Zone Road 7.

Police say the driver of the fertilizer/grain hauler Mack truck was transported to a local hospital and the driver of the other vehicle died at the scene of the collision.

No identities will be released until proper notification to next of kin can be made.

Longwoods Road is closed from Zone Road 6 to Zone Road 7 while the Chatham-Kent Traffic Unit and Chatham-Kent Ident Unit process the scene.

If you witnessed the collision please contact the Chatham-Kent Traffic Unit at (519)355-1092.