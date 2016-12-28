Featured
Fatal Christmas Day crash caused by medical issue
Windsor police appeal for witnesses after fatal crash on Christmas morning. (CTV Windsor)
Windsor police now say a fatal motor vehicle crash that happened early Christmas morning was due to a medical issue.
Police say a male was driving a 2009 grey Ford pickup when it collided with a tree in the 2700 block of Meadowbrook Lane around 8:30 a.m.
He was later pronounced deceased at Windsor Regional Hospital.
No name has been released.
