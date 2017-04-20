Featured
Farm tractor rolls over in Amherstburg
A driver suffered non-life threatening injuries during a tractor rollover on Alma Street, west of Walker Road in Amherstburg, Ont. (Courtesy Amherstburg police)
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 9:56AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 20, 2017 12:01PM EDT
One person was taken to hospital after a farm tractor rollover in Amherstburg.
The Amherstburg Fire Department says it happened at Walker Road and Alma Street.
Amherstburg police say the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The road is expected to be closed for several hours.
