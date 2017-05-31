

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Spitfires are sharing the franchise’s third Memorial Cup with the community.

The City of Windsor hheld a parade and celebration to honour the hockey team on Wednesday night.

Fans and proud residents alike lined the parade route along Ouellette Avenue, from Wyandotte Street north to the Riverfront.

The celebration ended at Riverfront Festival Plaza, where members of the Spitfires said a few words and fans mingled with the players and got autographs afterwards.

The Spitfires claimed the junior hockey championship on home ice at the WFCU Centre after beating the OHL Champion Erie Otters 4-3 on Sunday.

It is the third Memorial Cup championship for the Spitfires in the nine years.

“I’m flying pretty high right now and I don’t think I will be coming down anytime soon” admits forward Luke Boka.

The celebration did not include goaltender Michael DiPietro and forward Gabe Vilardi. They will be in Buffalo for the NHL combine prior to next month’s draft.