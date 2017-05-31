Featured
Fans celebrate Windsor Spitfires at Memorial Cup parade
The Windsor Spitfires defeated the Erie Otters to win the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, May 28, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 5:56AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 31, 2017 9:45PM EDT
The Windsor Spitfires are sharing the franchise’s third Memorial Cup with the community.
The City of Windsor hheld a parade and celebration to honour the hockey team on Wednesday night.
Fans and proud residents alike lined the parade route along Ouellette Avenue, from Wyandotte Street north to the Riverfront.
The celebration ended at Riverfront Festival Plaza, where members of the Spitfires said a few words and fans mingled with the players and got autographs afterwards.
The Spitfires claimed the junior hockey championship on home ice at the WFCU Centre after beating the OHL Champion Erie Otters 4-3 on Sunday.
It is the third Memorial Cup championship for the Spitfires in the nine years.
“I’m flying pretty high right now and I don’t think I will be coming down anytime soon” admits forward Luke Boka.
The celebration did not include goaltender Michael DiPietro and forward Gabe Vilardi. They will be in Buffalo for the NHL combine prior to next month’s draft.
