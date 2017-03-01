

The family of a 15-year-old girl who was injured at the Ford Test Track has launched a $20-million lawsuit against the City of Windsor and local public school board.

Madison Arseneault’s skull was fractured by a sawed-off golf club during a gym class at the Ford Test Track in May 2016, says her lawyer Jennifer Bezaire.

“Our investigation reveals that Madison tripped over a taut string running at ground level and tied to a sawed-off golf club at one end of a soccer pitch,” says Bezaire.

She could not have seen the string and the golf club became dislodged, striking her on the side the head, says Bezaire.

The statement of claim filed Wednesday names the city, the Greater Essex County District School Board and its supervising teachers. It alleges all were negligent and that Arseneault's injuries could have been avoided.

Bezaire says Arseneault suffered a severe brain injury resulting in partial paralysis, impaired vision, chronic pain, facial numbness and cognitive impairment.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.