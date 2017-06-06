Featured
Family of Tecumseh toddler issues statement after pool tragedy
Dresden Place in Tecumseh, Ont., on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 9:56AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 6, 2017 2:48PM EDT
A Tecumseh family has issued a statement after a 2-year-old boy died in hospital following a backyard pool incident.
Police and emergency crews were called to a home in the 500 block of Dresden Place on May 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Owen McLeod, 2, was transported to Children's Hospital of Michigan, where he was in critical condition and later died.
“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from the entire community, most especially the doctors, nurses, health care professionals and emergency responders,” said the statement from the McLeod family.
“Despite this incredible loss, we take comfort in knowing that Owen was able to give the gift of life to other children. We encourage everyone to become an organ donor.”
Police say the investigation into this matter has concluded.
