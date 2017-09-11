

CTV Windsor





The family of a LaSalle couple, stranded in St. Maarten because of Hurricane Irma, is calling for action from the Canadian government.

Lacey Cranston says her parents, Darrell and Debbie Sheppy, are stranded at Princess Juliana International Airport, with no evacuation plan.

Cranston tells CTV News her parents were on holiday at Oyster Bay Beach Resort and were the only people out of 148 guests to be left at the resort on the weekend. The other 146 guests were evacuated.

Cranston claims the reason is the Canadian government has yet to provide evacuation plans, while the French, Dutch and U.S. militaries have evacuated their citizens.

Cranston says her parents were then moved to the airport by resort staff because gunshots were fired at the hotel, and resort staff deemed it unsafe for them to remain there.

“They were dropped off at the airport and told their best hope for getting home was to remain at the airport,” says Cranston.

Cranston claims between 300 and 400 Canadians are still stranded in St. Maarten. The airport is closed, and no commercial flights are allowed onto the island.

The massive storm directly hit the island -- which is divided between the French St. Martin and Dutch St. Maarten -- early Wednesday, damaging its airport and leaving thousands of tourists and locals unable to escape. The devastation caused by the hurricane was followed by widespread looting and robberies.

Cranston says the scene is chaotic, with looting and violence everywhere.

“The Dutch declared martial law and are no longer allowing people to leave the airport area,” says Cranston. “Canadian citizens are standing in the parking lot with no shelter, no food and very little water. My parents received three 500 millilitre bottles of water over a 15-hour period.”

Cranston also says her father has a heart condition and an artificial valve.

“He will run out of medication by the end of the week,” worries Cranston. “His medication requires food in order to be properly absorbed.”

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says rescuing Canadians stranded by Irma is a “top priority,” amid criticism of how Ottawa has been handling the situation.

“We are working hard to get a lot of people home today,” Freeland said at a government briefing Monday.

She said some rescue flights were headed to Turks and Caicos Monday to bring Canadians back.

“This is a truly difficult, truly frightening situation,” Freeland said. “Our top priority is focusing on those Canadians and getting them home.”