It’s the Family Day long weekend but this year might feel more like a summer long weekend than a winter one with the warmer weather.

On a holiday when you’re likely to take the family to a winter themed pastime, you might instead catch some people out for a bike ride rather than skiing.

Though the warmer weather may open up more possibilities for activities today, there are some notable closures for the holiday.

Here is what’s closed:

  • Provincial and Municipal government offices
  • Libraries
  • Malls (Devonshire Mall is open 11am-6pm)
  • Most major grocery stores
  • Banks
  • LCBO, The Beer Store