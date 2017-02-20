Featured
Family Day 2017: What’s Closed
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 5:54AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 20, 2017 7:24AM EST
It’s the Family Day long weekend but this year might feel more like a summer long weekend than a winter one with the warmer weather.
On a holiday when you’re likely to take the family to a winter themed pastime, you might instead catch some people out for a bike ride rather than skiing.
Though the warmer weather may open up more possibilities for activities today, there are some notable closures for the holiday.
Here is what’s closed:
- Provincial and Municipal government offices
- Libraries
- Malls (Devonshire Mall is open 11am-6pm)
- Most major grocery stores
- Banks
- LCBO, The Beer Store
