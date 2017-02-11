

Chatham Police say false 911 calls are continuing to pull officers away from incidents that actually require their attention.

In the last 24 hours, the Chatham-Kent Police Emergency Communication Centre received 18 false 911 calls. Police are asking members of the public to ensure they know what number to call should they require police assistance. The 911 line is only for life-threatening emergencies or crimes in progress.

For all other non-emergency incidents, residents can call the Dispatch Centre at 519-352-1234. General inquiries can be made at 519-436-6600, extension 222.

Chatham-Kent Police responded to 133 calls for service and made nine arrests in the past 24 hours.