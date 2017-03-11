Featured
Extensive damage in house fire on Windsor's east side
A fire caused $120,000 damage at a home on Ellrose Avenue on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Melissa Nakhavoly / CTV Windsor)
Published Saturday, March 11, 2017 1:21PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 11, 2017 4:52PM EST
A house fire on the city's east side has left four people homeless.
Windsor fire crews were called to 1562 Ellrose Avenue just before 7 p.m. Friday night.
Four residents have been displaced due the extent of the damage, estimated to be around $120,000.
Windsor Fire officials say the blaze was started by accident.
