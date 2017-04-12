

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Express will play the first two rounds of the 2017 NBL Canada Playoffs at the Atlas Tube Centre in Belle River.

Due to the Memorial Cup taking place at the WFCU Centre in May, the Express needed to find an alternate location for home games while the building is being fully occupied over the course of two weeks.

The Atlas Tube Centre was chosen as the site for the first two rounds of playoff home games.

If the Express advance to the league finals in June, the WFCU Centre will be able to host that series.

The Atlas Tube Centre opened in 2014 and is home to the Lakeshore Canadiens of the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

For a basketball configuration the main rink will seat approximately 1,600.

The seating layout will feature 954 fixed stadium style chairs, 384 floor seats, 100 bleacher seats, as well as a 200-person standing room capacity.

Floor seats will be reserved while all other seats will be general admission.

Ticket sales will be available online at www.wfcu-centre.com, in person at the WFCU Centre box office and at the front desk of the Atlas Tube Centre. Tickets will also be available at the door, at the Atlas Tube Centre, on playoff game days.

Tickets are expected to go on sale Friday April 21st. The first round is set to begin May 4.