

CTV Windsor





As the overcrowding issues continue at Windsor Regional Hospital, so too do the expenses.

Officials say they have been operating at more than 100 per cent capacity, with an average of 32 extra beds a day, for the last 53 days.

That works out to more than $28,000 a day in operating expenses, for a total of nearly $1.5 million.

Windsor Regional has also postponed more than 15 surgeries since the overflow of patients began in December.

Hospital officials blame the overcrowding on a tough flu season.