Featured
Expenses add up during overcrowding issues at Windsor Regional Hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus is shown in this file photo on Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 4:57PM EST
As the overcrowding issues continue at Windsor Regional Hospital, so too do the expenses.
Officials say they have been operating at more than 100 per cent capacity, with an average of 32 extra beds a day, for the last 53 days.
That works out to more than $28,000 a day in operating expenses, for a total of nearly $1.5 million.
Windsor Regional has also postponed more than 15 surgeries since the overflow of patients began in December.
Hospital officials blame the overcrowding on a tough flu season.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Human trafficking charge laid after assault investigation at Windsor hotel
- Expenses add up during overcrowding issues at Windsor Regional Hospital
- LaSalle mom gets 2-year jail sentence for gun smuggling
- Hearing next month for Chatham-Kent Sgt charged with discreditable conduct
- Weekend preview: Windsor-Essex entertainment Jan. 26 - Jan.29