

CTV Windsor





A construction excavator which fell from a bridge into River Canard in Amherstburg more than a week ago was pulled from the water.

County Towing was hired to bring the equipment back to dry-land on Friday. The operation closed a section of County Rd. 20, also known as Front Road, around the bridge for most of the day.

The Ministry of Labour continues to investigate the incident from Nov. 1 when the excavator and its operator plummeted into the water.

The worker was not seriously hurt.

On Wednesday, the Ministry issued six work orders against Front Construction Industries.

They include instructions to move the concrete wall barrier slabs.