Community Living Essex County is hosting two open houses so residents can learn more about how Smart Support Technology Enabled Services can help people with an intellectual disability.

The Minister of Community and Social Services recently announced the Smart Support technology was approved for two years of funding, totalling $278,000.

This project was one of three projects submitted by Community Living Essex County to the DS Housing Task Force, second call for proposals in 2016.

The project involves implementing technology to enhance opportunities for people they support to reach their goals. Supports will be customized based on a person's lifestyles, needs and available resources.

There will be speakers at the open house from The Charles Lea Center, South Carolina and SimplyHome, North Carolina to share success stories.

Community Living Essex County will be partnering with a variety of organizations to ensure they have all of the expertise and specialized resources required.

The first open house was Monday night, the next one is Tuesday night from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church on County Road 34 in Maidstone.