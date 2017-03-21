Featured
EU trade chief expects Canada will ratify trade deal within weeks
Cecilia Malmstrom, Commissioner for Trade, European Union gestures during a joint news conference with ASEAN Trade and Economic Ministers in the ongoing 15th ASEAN Economic Ministers-European Union Trade Consultations March 10, 2017 in suburban Pasay city, Philippines. (Bullit Marquez/THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 12:42PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The European Union's trade chief says she expects Canada to ratify a landmark free trade agreement within weeks.
EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom says she expects the Canada-EU pact to stand as an example of the merits of free trade for the protectionist Donald Trump administration in Washington.
Despite Trump's anti-trade rhetoric, Malmstrom says there is still hope of a U.S.-EU free deal because Trump hasn't formally declared the negotiations dead, unlike the Trans-Pacific Partnership which he pulled the U.S. out of in January.
Malmstrom says the proposed U.S.-EU free trade deal has flown under the radar of fractious U.S. politics.
She also praised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a successful visit to Washington last month, saying it promoted "global interests," not just Canada's.
Malmstrom is in Ottawa for meetings with Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.
