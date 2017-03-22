Featured
Essex woman dies after crash on North Malden Road
Donations are being accepted to help with medical bills and funeral costs for Justine Soulliere. (Courtesy GoFundMe.com)
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 4:55PM EDT
A 20-year-old woman from Essex has succumbed to her injuries suffered in a single vehicle crash.
Crews rushed to the North Malden Road after OPP say a vehicle left the roadway and struck a cement culvert last Friday night.
Justine Soulliere was transferred to Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital where she died from her injuries.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Soulliere's family to help cover hospital expenses.
So far about $7,000 has been raised. The goal of the page is to raise $10,000.
A friend Taylor Piche says she started the fundraising to help a family in a very helpless situation.
