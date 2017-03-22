

CTV Windsor





A 20-year-old woman from Essex has succumbed to her injuries suffered in a single vehicle crash.

Crews rushed to the North Malden Road after OPP say a vehicle left the roadway and struck a cement culvert last Friday night.

Justine Soulliere was transferred to Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital where she died from her injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Soulliere's family to help cover hospital expenses.

So far about $7,000 has been raised. The goal of the page is to raise $10,000.

A friend Taylor Piche says she started the fundraising to help a family in a very helpless situation.