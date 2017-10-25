

CTV Windsor





A physician from Slovakia will be visiting Windsor-Essex as part of a new international exchange program.

EMS Team Ontario, in partnership with Essex-Windsor EMS, announced the launch of the program on Wednesday.

EMS Team Ontario, the recent gold medalists at both the 2016 and 2017 Rallye Rejviz, have always sought to achieve their underlying goal “of promoting the continued learning and education of emergency medical providers both locally and internationally.”

In the International Exchange Program, paramedics and dedicated emergency medical professionals from around the world will be invited to travel to Canada and in return, local emergency medical professionals will travel worldwide, exchanging information and sharing medical expertise.

The inaugural candidate is Dr. Erika Jamrichová, a physician from Slovakia. Dr. Jamrichová is a cardiologist resident, a tactical physician and sworn police officer and works as a paramedic-physician in the ambulance for her local emergency service in Slovakia.

“We are so thrilled to be able to bring this program to fruition by inviting Dr. Jamrichová to join us for a few weeks of learning, sharing of best practices and relationship building” said Mike Filiault, EMS Team Ontario member. “This is a great expression of our team’s objectives of encouraging continued education for emergency medical professionals. We are grateful to all of our partners that have come together to help us achieve this goal and for their continued support.”

Dr. Jamrichová will be in Canada from Oct. 19 to Nov. 9.

During this time, she will be doing observatory shifts with paramedics at Essex-Windsor EMS and at Windsor-Regional Hospital with Dr. Paul Bradford, Medical Director, Southwest Ontario Base Hospital Program (SWORBHP).

“We couldn’t be more proud of our paramedics and EMS Team Ontario,” said Essex-Windsor EMS Chief, Bruce Krauter. “All of our staff are highly-skilled, dedicated, compassionate professionals and I am pleased that EMS Team Ontario and Essex-Windsor EMS is on the forefront of promoting life-long learning and the global exchange of medical expertise”.

Dr. Jamrichová will also be training with SWORBHP, attending the 5th Annual City of Roses Community Emergency Medical Conference and attending local attractions in Windsor and Essex County.

She will also be meeting with dignitaries from all levels of government, touring Niagara Falls, courtesy of Niagara EMS and plans on spending a few days in Toronto.