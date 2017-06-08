Featured
Essex trustees recommend closure of two schools
Greater Essex County District School Board office shown in this file photo in Windsor, Ont., Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. (Christie Bezaire / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 6:58PM EDT
Eastwood and Parkview public schools will close, pending approval by the Ministry of Education of a new school in East Windsor.
Trustees from the Greater Essex County District school board have approved the school consolidation in a special session.
But the ministry must approve the case for a Kindergarten to Grade 8 school in East Windsor that would consolidate the two school communities.
Trustees also passed a motion to alter the boundaries of Forest Glade Public School, as of September.
Students living north of E.C. Row, south of Wildwood Drive (south side), east of Pineview Crescent (not including) and west of Soulliere Drive (not including) will become part of the Parkview school boundary.
Any in-district students currently at Forest Glade will be permitted to stay without transportation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.