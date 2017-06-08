

CTV Windsor





Eastwood and Parkview public schools will close, pending approval by the Ministry of Education of a new school in East Windsor.

Trustees from the Greater Essex County District school board have approved the school consolidation in a special session.

But the ministry must approve the case for a Kindergarten to Grade 8 school in East Windsor that would consolidate the two school communities.

Trustees also passed a motion to alter the boundaries of Forest Glade Public School, as of September.

Students living north of E.C. Row, south of Wildwood Drive (south side), east of Pineview Crescent (not including) and west of Soulliere Drive (not including) will become part of the Parkview school boundary.

Any in-district students currently at Forest Glade will be permitted to stay without transportation.