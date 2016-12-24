Featured
Essex OPP reminding motorists to be safe on busy roadways
Essex OPP
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 3:29PM EST
Essex OPP are expecting highways to remain busy throughout the week of Christmas, as thousands of motorists will be travelling to visit family and friends.
They are asking the public to help ensure the roadways remain safe.
OPP tell CTV News that officers will remain focussed on issues involving distracted driving, impaired driving, aggressive driving and not properly wearing your seat.
And they bring holiday greetings: "On behalf of the members and staff of Essex County OPP, we wish you an enjoyable, relaxing and safe Christmas."
