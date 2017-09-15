

CTV Windsor





A victory for Essex New Democrat MPP Tara Natyshak.

His bill to expand post-traumatic stress disorder coverage for all first responders passed a critical stage in the Ontario legislature on Thursday, and is one step closer to becoming law.

Bill 151 would expand PTSD coverage through the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) for all first responders to include nurses, police service employees, probation and parole officers.

“These professionals put their lives on the line each and every day and endure violent traumas not seen in other workplaces,” said Natyshak. “They protect and heal us—it’s due time we looked after them.”

Natyshak claims they were disappointed to be left out of the initial legislation, Bill 163, even though they are exposed to violence and trauma at work.

“First responder need assistance now,” said Natyshak. “With the bill passing the critical second reading stage, the Wynne government must not waste any more time in granting our front line responders the support they deserve.”

Natyshak’s bill will now to go committee for review, before it becomes enacted into law.