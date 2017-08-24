

CTV Windsor





The Member of Parliment for Essex is making noise over the Windsor hum.

New Democrat Tracey Ramsey has posted an online petition - needing a minimum of 25 signatures to approach the federal foreign affairs department.

Ramsey says some of her constituents affected by the hum continue to call her office and ask what's going on?

A 2014 study concluded the noise was coming from across the Detroit River on Zug Island.

However since then, there's been a change in federal government and apparent high level talks between Ottawa and Washington. Ramsey wants answers from the minister.

An aide to Ramsey says one challenge appears to be no formal treaty on the issue of noise or vibration.