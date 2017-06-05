

CTV Windsor





Essex NDP MP Tracey Ramsey is travelling to the United States to stress the importance of the Canada-U.S. trade relationship with U.S. legislators and industry groups.

“The Windsor-Essex region knows well that tens of thousands of good jobs on both sides of the border depend on a strong Canada-U.S. relationship,” said Ramsey, who is vice-chair of the Trade Committee and successfully initiated the study that led to this trip.

As part of its study on NAFTA priorities, the committee is travelling to Detroit, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

In April they travelled to cities in California, Washington and Colorado and in May they held hearings in Ottawa to listen to Canadian stakeholders.

“In advance of NAFTA negotiations, it’s important that our friends in the U.S. are reminded of the benefits of our Canadian workforce and companies that are tied to our strong integrated relationship. I look forward to bringing this message on our trip this week,” Ramsey added.

Ramsey has consulted with local businesses and groups on NAFTA negotiations.

Last week, the Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce met with the All-Party Steel Caucus, of which Ramsey is a member, to outline the steel industry’s priorities for the Canada-U.S. relationship.