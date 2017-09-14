

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP say a 19-year-old Essex man is facing charges after he swerved in and out of a ditch before being pulled over.

Police responded to the report of an erratic driver on Tuesday at about 6 p.m.

A silver GMC pickup was seen by another motorist to have almost struck several other vehicles and had swerved into and out of a ditch prior to police locating and stopping the vehicle on Essex County Road 18.

Lewis Gray, 19, is charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired by drug, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of cannabis under 30 grams.

His driver's licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.