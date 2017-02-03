An Essex man is facing child pornography related charges after police executed a search warrant on Thursday.

The investigation involved the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, along with the Technological Crime Unit and the Essex County OPP.

Police say the search found evidence of child sexual abuse images on a computer.

Donald Edward Oliver Costin, 54, of Essex has been charged with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Accessing Child Pornography.

The accused is being held in custody pending a video remand hearing on February 7th, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

The investigation is continuing.