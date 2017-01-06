

CTV Windsor





A 29-year-old Essex man has been arrested in connection with a break-in and theft at an Essex home.

Police say it took place on Wednesday on Steven Court in Essex.

Joshua Erdodi, 29, of Essex, has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

-Robbery, using a firearm

-Robbery with intent to commit an indictable offence

-Use of a firearm while committing an offence

-Use disguise with intent to commit indictable offence

-Break enter and commit indictable offence

-Assault with a weapon

Erdodi is currently in police custody and will appear in a Windsor court at a later date to answer to these charges.

The Essex County OPP major crime unit expect to arrest a second suspect involved in this occurrence shortly.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.