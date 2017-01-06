Featured
Essex man arrested after home break-in
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 4:00PM EST
A 29-year-old Essex man has been arrested in connection with a break-in and theft at an Essex home.
Police say it took place on Wednesday on Steven Court in Essex.
Joshua Erdodi, 29, of Essex, has been arrested and charged with the following offences:
-Robbery, using a firearm
-Robbery with intent to commit an indictable offence
-Use of a firearm while committing an offence
-Use disguise with intent to commit indictable offence
-Break enter and commit indictable offence
-Assault with a weapon
Erdodi is currently in police custody and will appear in a Windsor court at a later date to answer to these charges.
The Essex County OPP major crime unit expect to arrest a second suspect involved in this occurrence shortly.
Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.