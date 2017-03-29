

The Essex Engine Plant is getting $200 million from the federal and provincial governments.

They are each providing Ford Canada with a conditional grant of up to $102.4 million toward a $1-billion partnership with Ford Motor Company of Canada.

The investment is expected to create 300 new jobs at Ford operations in Ontario and protect hundreds more.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Kathleen Wynne made the announcement at the Essex Engine Plant Thursday morning.

“This is an emotional day for me,” says Trudeau. He says his father broke ground on that plant almost 40 years ago.

With this investment, Ford is establishing an advanced manufacturing program at its Windsor Operations, which will transform the site into a world-class powertrain facility.

Ford has also dedicated $337.9 million towards establishing a new Ottawa Connectivity and Innovation Centre that will draw on the expertise of Ontario’s highly skilled workers to deliver the next generation of connected car technology, with satellite campuses in Oakville and Waterloo.

“This investment demonstrates how Ford is transforming to be both an auto and mobility company. With strategic partnerships, Canada can compete and win in the global auto industry,” says Mark Buzzell, president and CEO of Ford Motor Company of Canada.

The new Innovation centre will create 295 jobs for highly-skilled research and design workers in Ottawa.

“The auto industry drives Ontario’s economy — and provides thousands of good jobs for people in communities right across the province” says Wynne. “Its growth is good for everyone. I am so pleased to work with our partners, Ford of Canada and the Canadian government, to support innovation and ensure the continued success of Ontario’s auto industry — now and into the future.”

Also of note, Premier Wynne and Minister Duguid will hold a closed-door meeting about Ontario and U-S trade relations with the Windsor Essex Development Corporation at 11 a.m.