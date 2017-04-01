

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP hosted a Sexual Violence and Harassment Symposium this week for over 200 people. Members of over 40 community agencies in addition to representatives from neighbouring police services attended the symposium Wednesday at the Ciociaro Club in Tecumseh.

OPP unveiled Project B.E.S.T (Believe, Empower, Support, Together) at the symposium. The project focuses on vulnerable youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who are likely to be exposed to many risk factors that lead to sexual abuse, violence and harassment. It was made possible through a grant provided by the Ministry of Public Safety and Correctional Services

Speakers shed light on how sexually violent crimes continue to impact victims in Essex County. Inspector Glenn Miller, the commander of the Essex County detachment, spoke on the damaging effect of sexual violence and how it often impedes a young person’s efforts to complete schooling, sustain employment, and develop successful relationships. In some cases, the trauma of sexual violence results in anxiety, depression and suicide.

“Real sustainable change takes a focused and committed partnership of like-minded people to deliver the best care and service to the community,” Miller said. “The OPP’s Community Mobilization and Engagement Model of policing is an acknowledgement that no single organization can solve a community’s problem on its own.”

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara lauded the OPP’s creative approach and ability to engage the community through its victim/survivor-centered approach. “It is through such innovative thinking and the ability to leverage the energies of a community that we can certainly make a difference in the lives of those impacted by sexual violence.”