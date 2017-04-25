

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are looking for a witnesses after a 53-year-old man was charged with impaired driving.

Police responded to a possible impaired driver near Malden Road in Tecumseh on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

A motorist flagged down a police officer, saying he had witnessed a brown Buick leave the roadway on more than one occasion and that the vehicle was still in the area.

The vehicle was located a short time later by police and officers say the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Todd Parent, 53, of Tecumseh, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired and driving a motor vehicle in excess of 80 milligrams of alcohol.

He will appear in a Windsor courtroom on May 11, to answer to these charges.

His driver's licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

Police are asking that the male witness that originally flagged down the police on Essex County Road 8 near Walker Road, please contact them at the Essex County OPP Detachment at 519-723-2491.