Police want to try anything to curb distracted driving and Essex County OPP have a launched a new campaign to reduce the number of cases on local roadways.

OPP announced phase one of their campaign at the Tecumseh branch this afternoon.

The slogan is simple, but sends a strong message – “Pay Attention or Pay the Price."

Tecumseh and Lakeshore community policing groups are out there fanning in the community to make sure that the message continues to grow and that distracted driving becomes a thing of the past.

The OPP report deaths linked to distracted driving continue to outpace those due to speed, alcohol, drugs or non-use of seatbelts.

In March, 11 people had already died in OPP-investigated collisions from inattentive driving - far more than the four deaths at the same time in 2016.

So police and politicians hope the slogan, written and designed by Marissa Krall, will help change those statistics.

Krall, a student at Tecumseh Vista Academy, won the OPP contest back in February and her work will be on display on several items.