

CTV Windsor





An Essex County OPP constable found guilty of dangerous driving is appealing his conviction.

Jamie Porto was sentenced in a Windsor courtroom to a 12-month driving ban and a 2,500 fine last month following this collision with another vehicle in St. Joachim in October 2014.

He was responding to an emergency call, travelling 178 kilometers an hour in a 50 zone.

Porto broke his hand while the driver of the other vehicle had two cracked ribs and a concussion.

The vice-president of the OPP association Chris Hoffman says a Toronto lawyer has filed the appeal which will be funded by the association.