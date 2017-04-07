Featured
Essex County OPP constable appealing conviction
An OPP cruiser sits severely damaged in St. Joachim, Ont. after being involved in a collision on Friday, Oct. 24, 2014. (Viewer photo)
An Essex County OPP constable found guilty of dangerous driving is appealing his conviction.
Jamie Porto was sentenced in a Windsor courtroom to a 12-month driving ban and a 2,500 fine last month following this collision with another vehicle in St. Joachim in October 2014.
He was responding to an emergency call, travelling 178 kilometers an hour in a 50 zone.
Porto broke his hand while the driver of the other vehicle had two cracked ribs and a concussion.
The vice-president of the OPP association Chris Hoffman says a Toronto lawyer has filed the appeal which will be funded by the association.
