

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are reminding drivers to keep a watchful eye out for motorcycles after five fatalities on local roadways this year.

Police say drivers should take the extra time to ensure that the roadway is safe and clear before pulling away from stop signs, making a lane change, or negotiating a turn.

In recent months, Essex County OPP has responded to 14 fatal motor vehicle collisions, resulting in five fatalities involving motorcycles.

“With four months remaining in 2017, we have already equaled the total number of road fatalities we investigated in all of 2016 in Essex County,” says detachment commander Glenn Miller.

“A high level of enforcement on our highways will remain in effect and while the majority of our drivers remain attentive and focussed, it takes the actions of one driver to change the lives of people forever.”

As a result of these crashes, 2017 has left many families and friends grieving the loss of their loved ones.

Essex County OPP would like to remind all drivers, both motor vehicle and motorcycle, that we all have a role to play in keeping our roads safe.