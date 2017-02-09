The chair of library worker’s union said “It was the best deal we could get.”

Lori Wightman of CUPE 2974 says after her members walked the picket line for almost 8 months, 54 of 58 members voted 70 per cent in favour of the deal.

Wightman says the deal needs approval from the Essex County Library Board and a vote is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

If approved she expects the two sides will work out a back to work protocol, but there is no word on when branches will open.

The deal was reached early Thursday morning.

A change in the County’s sick time policy had been an ongoing issue during negotiations.

CUPE Local 2974, the union representing the striking workers, called the library board back to the table Wednesday, marking the first negotiations between the two sides since Nov. 24, 2016.

The most recent final offer from the employer was overwhelmingly rejected by the union in an employer-supervised vote on Dec. 13.