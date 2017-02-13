Featured
Essex County library branches to resume regular operations
A sign on the door of the CUPE 2974 office on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 12:29PM EST
The Essex County Library branches will resume regular operations for all 14 branch locations on Thursday.
CUPE 2974 members and the board reached a deal last week after a strike that lasted almost eight months.
Operating hours for each branch is as follows:
· Amherstburg Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
· Comber Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
· Cottam Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
· Essex Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
· Harrow Branch: 1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
· Kingsville – Highline Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
· Lakeshore – Toldo Branch: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
. LaSalle – Bill Varga Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
· Leamington Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
· McGregor Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
· Ruthven Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
· Stoney Point Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
· Tecumseh – Cada Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
· Woodslee – Libro Centre Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday hours will resume at Lakeshore-Toldo, LaSalle, Leamington and Tecumseh Libraries on Feb. 26.
The library would also like to inform patrons that the grace period for waiving fees and fines will continue until April 30, 2017.
