The Essex County Library branches will resume regular operations for all 14 branch locations on Thursday.

CUPE 2974 members and the board reached a deal last week after a strike that lasted almost eight months.

Operating hours for each branch is as follows:

· Amherstburg Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

· Comber Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

· Cottam Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

· Essex Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

· Harrow Branch: 1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

· Kingsville – Highline Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

· Lakeshore – Toldo Branch: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

. LaSalle – Bill Varga Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

· Leamington Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

· McGregor Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

· Ruthven Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

· Stoney Point Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

· Tecumseh – Cada Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

· Woodslee – Libro Centre Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday hours will resume at Lakeshore-Toldo, LaSalle, Leamington and Tecumseh Libraries on Feb. 26.

The library would also like to inform patrons that the grace period for waiving fees and fines will continue until April 30, 2017.