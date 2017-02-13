The Essex County Library branches will resume regular operations for all 14 branch locations on Thursday.

CUPE 2974 members and the board reached a deal last week after a strike that lasted almost eight months.

Operating hours for each branch is as follows:

·       Amherstburg Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

·       Comber Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

·       Cottam Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

·       Essex Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

·       Harrow Branch: 1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

·       Kingsville – Highline Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

·       Lakeshore – Toldo Branch: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

.       LaSalle – Bill Varga Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

·       Leamington Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

·       McGregor Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

·       Ruthven Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

·       Stoney Point Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

·       Tecumseh – Cada Branch: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

·       Woodslee – Libro Centre Branch: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday hours will resume at Lakeshore-Toldo, LaSalle, Leamington and Tecumseh Libraries on Feb. 26.

The library would also like to inform patrons that the grace period for waiving fees and fines will continue until April 30, 2017.