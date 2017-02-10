

Essex County libraries will open partially on Feb. 16 after the board approved the new deal.

CUPE 2974 members walked the picket line for almost eight months, before 54 of 58 members voted 70 per cent in favour of the deal on Thursday.

The chair of library worker’s union said “It was the best deal we could get.”

Lori Wightman of CUPE 2974 says after her members walked the picket line for almost 8 months, 54 of 58 members voted 70 per cent in favour of the deal.

“Obviously all along this thing, the issue has been the short term disability,” says Lori Wightman of CUPE 2974. “We didn't want, they wanted it, in a perfect world the STD would have went away, they didn't want to have to deal with that, but it’s not a perfect world.”

The two sides are expected to work out a back-to-work protocol.