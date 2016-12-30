

CTV Windsor





For some, it's hard to imagine life without the internet.

But not everyone is able to enjoy the World Wide Web because of slow download speeds.

The CRTC is trying to change that, declaring high speed internet an essential service.

Politicians in Essex County want to ensure rural areas enjoy that service sooner rather than later.

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo believes high-speed internet access is critical to attract both residents and businesses to the region.

“I think by the time it gets down to this region, everyone else will be way ahead of us," says DiCarlo.

Lakeshore Mayor and Essex County Warden Tom Bain hopes high-speed broadband service can be fast tracked in southern Ontario.

“It's like we should have had it yesterday,” notes Bain. “It's the gas stations and the small variety stores that need service and we hear constantly from them."

The federal government has created a $500-million fund to build high-speed internet infrastructure in remote and rural communities.

Bain wants to access those funds and see the local cost split three ways between the federal, provincial and municipal governments with support from private companies.