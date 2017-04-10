

CTV Windsor





The province is cutting cheques for Essex County infrastructure projects.

Tecumseh is getting more than $806,149 to fix and upgrade the town's sanitary sewer collection system.

Kingsville is getting just under 937,082 to rebuild Park Street.

In Lakeshore, they will be spending $485,037 to rebuild West River Street and make intersection improvements at Notre Dame.

The funding is in addition to another $2 million previously announced for projects in seven Essex County municipalities.

Ontario is investing up to $60 million through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund for 55 communities.