Essex County getting provincial funding for infrastructure projects
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 4:36PM EDT
The province is cutting cheques for Essex County infrastructure projects.
Tecumseh is getting more than $806,149 to fix and upgrade the town's sanitary sewer collection system.
Kingsville is getting just under 937,082 to rebuild Park Street.
In Lakeshore, they will be spending $485,037 to rebuild West River Street and make intersection improvements at Notre Dame.
The funding is in addition to another $2 million previously announced for projects in seven Essex County municipalities.
Ontario is investing up to $60 million through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund for 55 communities.
